nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised nLIGHT from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut nLIGHT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.33.

LASR opened at $25.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.69 and a beta of 2.41. nLIGHT has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.86.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.43 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that nLIGHT will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $399,707.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 139.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 35,063 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 48.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 53,969 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 10.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 101,881.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the second quarter worth $6,189,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

