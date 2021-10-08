Noir Market Capitalization Reaches $221,901.59 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last week, Noir has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. One Noir coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Noir has a market capitalization of $221,901.59 and approximately $398.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Noir alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.92 or 0.00114174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.01 or 0.00484965 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00015171 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00037567 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00012084 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001806 BTC.

About Noir

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,462,490 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.