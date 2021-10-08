Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NDLS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $600.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,313.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $125.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.16 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $42,821.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

