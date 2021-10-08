Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.28, but opened at $12.97. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Noodles & Company shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 8,255 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $42,821.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Noodles & Company by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87. The company has a market cap of $600.09 million, a PE ratio of -1,313.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $125.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.16 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.