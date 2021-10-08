Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $392.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.43% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Northrop Grumman continues to witness strong demand for its products on a global scale, with programs like F-35, Triton and SABR radar Global Hawk and E-2D program. Its product line is well positioned in high-priority categories, which enable it to clinch notable contracts. Solid budgetary provisions by the U.S. administration make us confident about a solid inflow of contracts from Pentagon for Northrop. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, a comparative analysis of its historical EV/Sales ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture that might be a cause of concern for investors. It fears that continued spread of COVID-19 might cause extended disruption in its supply chain. Economic tensions and changes in international trade policies, including higher tariffs on imported goods might hurt the stock.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.10.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $382.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $361.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $383.85. The firm has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $5,643,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,766,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

