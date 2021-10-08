Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 433 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,553 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,854,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464,226 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $425,297,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,571 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 36,627.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,550,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $94,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,759 shares during the period. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $89,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $34.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average of $36.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FCX. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

