Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $17.57 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,425 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $17,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 68.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 214.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of SYY stock opened at $82.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 82.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.56%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 32,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $2,643,387.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,991 shares of company stock worth $6,632,396 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.