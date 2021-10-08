Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,488 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.80% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $11,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter.

VIOV opened at $179.53 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.80 and a 12 month high of $191.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.45.

