Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,961 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $23,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 879.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12,233.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $62.14 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.59.

