Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to announce ($2.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.50) and the lowest is ($2.68). Norwegian Cruise Line reported earnings per share of ($2.35) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year earnings of ($7.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.64) to ($5.77). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The business’s revenue was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.78) EPS.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $27.04. The company had a trading volume of 137,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,814,646. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.81. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

