Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Position Increased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,122 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $76,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOVT. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Novanta in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Novanta in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novanta during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Novanta during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at $22,603,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $158.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 128.68 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.97. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.95 and a 52-week high of $168.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.32 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NOVT. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Novanta Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.