Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Boosted by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9,466.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 226,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,445 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 80.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after buying an additional 557,281 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,208,000 after buying an additional 12,864 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2,698.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after buying an additional 77,414 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS opened at $82.48 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $184.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.52 and its 200-day moving average is $89.10.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

