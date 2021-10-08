Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Position Boosted by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9,466.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,445 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,972,000 after buying an additional 304,823 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Novartis by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,844,000 after buying an additional 439,189 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,639,000 after purchasing an additional 274,919 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,840,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,772,000 after purchasing an additional 31,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,826,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,881,000 after purchasing an additional 46,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Shares of NVS opened at $82.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

