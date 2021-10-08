Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.300-$7.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $98.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.39. Nucor has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.38.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on NUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nucor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.25.
In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $320,271.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
About Nucor
Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.
