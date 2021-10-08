Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.300-$7.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $98.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.39. Nucor has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nucor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.25.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $320,271.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

