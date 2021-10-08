Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,100 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the August 31st total of 317,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of JPC remained flat at $$9.88 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,683. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 4,083,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,753,000 after purchasing an additional 423,372 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 175.9% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,897,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,539,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 18.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,304,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after acquiring an additional 203,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,148,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after acquiring an additional 53,060 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

