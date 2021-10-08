Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $40.05 and last traded at $40.45, with a volume of 10406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.62.

Specifically, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $1,366,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,343,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,592,960.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $2,889,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 977,330 shares of company stock worth $52,928,793. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OSH shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.96.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 332.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its position in Oak Street Health by 40.5% in the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 351,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after acquiring an additional 101,250 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inherent Group LP grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 363.4% during the first quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 120,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

