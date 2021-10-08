Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It owns, develops, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets primarily in North America. The Company’s midstream services include gas gathering, compression, processing and gas lift services; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage and transportation services; produced water gathering and disposal services; and freshwater distribution services. It principally operates primary areas include Wild Basin and Outside of the Wild Basin. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Shares of OMP opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average of $23.17. Oasis Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $95.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. This is an increase from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

