Oasis Network Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000357 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $290.78 million and approximately $199.02 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 62.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000051 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

