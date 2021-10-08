Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Truist

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) had its price target increased by Truist from $158.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Oasis Petroleum from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Oasis Petroleum from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OAS opened at $103.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.18. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $393.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 10,360.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,957,000 after purchasing an additional 366,152 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,412,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 306.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 141,267 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,243,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

