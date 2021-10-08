Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Gap Up to $14.73

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 14.73, but opened at 15.60. Oatly Group shares last traded at 15.53, with a volume of 36,960 shares changing hands.

OTLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist downgraded Oatly Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 27.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average is 16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 146.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $780,592,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $582,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,034,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,955,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

