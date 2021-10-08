Oilex (LON:OEX) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.19

Shares of Oilex Ltd (LON:OEX) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.25 ($0.00). Oilex shares last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00), with a volume of 85,243,171 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58.

Oilex Company Profile

Oilex Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in Australia, India, and Indonesia. It primarily holds 45% interest in the Cambay field covering an area of 161 square kilometres located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company also holds an agreement to acquire a 100% participating interest in the Doyle-Peel licence (P2446) in the East Irish Sea.

