OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $386,000 in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GHAC. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,337,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $4,855,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,408,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,165,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,042,000. 49.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.51.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

