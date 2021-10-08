OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases Shares of 13,000 Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,650,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,148,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,072,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,301,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,048,000.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II alerts:

NASDAQ DNAB opened at $9.84 on Friday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.80.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.