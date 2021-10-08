OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases Shares of 20,000 Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity during the second quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Colicity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Colicity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $810,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Colicity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Colicity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000.

Shares of Colicity stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.70. Colicity Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

