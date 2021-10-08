OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes $246,000 Position in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.10% of FTAC Athena Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $530,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $985,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,970,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,910,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTAA opened at $9.92 on Friday. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.88.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

