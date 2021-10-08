OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OMVKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS OMVKY opened at $60.21 on Monday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $64.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day moving average is $55.87.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

