ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Shares Bought by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ON24 were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at about $1,213,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at about $632,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at about $15,880,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at about $44,046,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the second quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Get ON24 alerts:

Shares of NYSE ONTF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,122. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. ON24, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $81.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON24 news, CRO James Blackie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $199,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 725,612 shares of company stock worth $15,913,427.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ONTF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON24 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.29.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF).

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.