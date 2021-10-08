ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Short Interest Update

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 784,400 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 635,300 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 900,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In other ON24 news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $5,542,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,612 shares of company stock worth $15,913,427 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

ONTF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.00. 3,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ON24 has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $81.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.85.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONTF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

