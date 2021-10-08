OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.
LON OTMP opened at GBX 90 ($1.18) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 94.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 93.33. The stock has a market cap of £66.86 million and a PE ratio of 26.47. OnTheMarket has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 145 ($1.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.71.
About OnTheMarket
