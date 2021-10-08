OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON OTMP opened at GBX 90 ($1.18) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 94.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 93.33. The stock has a market cap of £66.86 million and a PE ratio of 26.47. OnTheMarket has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 145 ($1.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.71.

About OnTheMarket

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

