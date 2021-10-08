Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Stake Increased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,252,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,125 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Open Text were worth $64,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 23.7% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,564,000 after purchasing an additional 175,390 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in Open Text by 1.6% in the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 63,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Open Text by 13.8% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,264,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,329,000 after purchasing an additional 153,098 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Open Text by 78.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 23,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 184,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Open Text stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,185. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.09. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $893.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2209 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTEX shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

