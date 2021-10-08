OptionRoom Hits Market Capitalization of $2.79 Million (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 71.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 8th. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded 66.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $210,069.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00061852 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.60 or 0.00143585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00090836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,978.70 or 0.99877113 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,500.23 or 0.06476492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars.

