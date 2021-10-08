O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,433 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.69% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $269,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 102,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,983,000 after acquiring an additional 62,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,922,000 after acquiring an additional 42,219 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 262,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,789,000 after acquiring an additional 30,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other news, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.79, for a total value of $2,988,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,806.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total transaction of $2,067,471.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,675.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,128 shares of company stock valued at $56,699,745. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $597.96.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $609.27. 2,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,538. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $629.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $601.93 and a 200 day moving average of $566.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.