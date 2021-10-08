Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OGN. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $32.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.04. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

