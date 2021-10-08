Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Clarus Securities

Organto Foods (CVE:OGO)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by analysts at Clarus Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Organto Foods’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.
Shares of OGO stock opened at C$0.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,339.60. Organto Foods has a 1 year low of C$0.10 and a 1 year high of C$0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.23 million and a P/E ratio of -10.68.
Organto Foods Company Profile
