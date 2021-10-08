Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Clarus Securities

Organto Foods (CVE:OGO)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by analysts at Clarus Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Organto Foods’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Shares of OGO stock opened at C$0.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,339.60. Organto Foods has a 1 year low of C$0.10 and a 1 year high of C$0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.23 million and a P/E ratio of -10.68.

Organto Foods Company Profile

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, mango, green beans, sugar snaps, snow peas, and other products. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

