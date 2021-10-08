Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORN. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. B. Riley downgraded Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE ORN opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $6.67.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $145.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

