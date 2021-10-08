Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Acquires New Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.52. The stock had a trading volume of 106,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,206,479. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $389.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.84.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

