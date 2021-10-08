Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Sells 257 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,898 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 2.1% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 38.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,459 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.70 and a 200 day moving average of $218.84. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Citigroup cut their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.68.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

