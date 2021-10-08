Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.Oshkosh also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.900-$0.950 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Oshkosh from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.73.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of OSK opened at $106.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Oshkosh has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $137.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.57 and a 200-day moving average of $119.96.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oshkosh stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,717 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.98% of Oshkosh worth $84,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.