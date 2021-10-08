OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.92

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.92 and traded as high as $50.49. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $49.00, with a volume of 1,945 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.98 million, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $25.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.82 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from OTC Markets Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. It operates through the following business lines: OTC Link LLC, market data licensing, and corporate services. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

