Overbrook Management Corp Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Overbrook Management Corp lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $53,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.68.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.70. The company had a trading volume of 66,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,185. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.84. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

