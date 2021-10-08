Overbrook Management Corp Invests $362,000 in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the second quarter worth about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LSPD shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

Shares of LSPD traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.45. The company had a trading volume of 172,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.90. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

