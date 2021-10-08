Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,370,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 5,390,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 841,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

In other news, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $442,360.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,296.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,885. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 5.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 16.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 553,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,427,000 after acquiring an additional 78,782 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.7% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 66,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 88.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 186,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 13.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,671,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,083,000 after acquiring an additional 306,481 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $49.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.44%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMI. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

