PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stake Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,348,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,459 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.86% of PacWest Bancorp worth $137,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $306.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.