Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Separately, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,066,000.

NASDAQ DNAD opened at $9.85 on Friday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

