Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,145 Shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) by 3,958.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $12,120,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $11,766,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA increased its stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 6.7% in the first quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 747,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 47,040 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $6,746,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $6,621,000. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

SRSA stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $12.29.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

