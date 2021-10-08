Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $499,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 1,807.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 54,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EUCR opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

