Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 57.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,099,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,653,000 after purchasing an additional 100,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. 56.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $83.00 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.70.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.07 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.54%.

In related news, Director Ita M. Rahilly acquired 444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.78 per share, for a total transaction of $34,978.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,163.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

