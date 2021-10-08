Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $69,000 Stock Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220,641 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLHR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 8.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 19.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 7.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 19.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 33,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 53.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 71,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

In other news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,181.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $347,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,933 shares of company stock worth $1,075,692. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark cut their price objective on Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th.

NASDAQ MLHR opened at $37.62 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $789.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.52%.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.