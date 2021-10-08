Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,429 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth $332,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth $597,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth $1,075,000. Finally, Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth $3,112,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 20.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.19. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. Cognyte Software’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

CGNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognyte Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.