Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Landmark Bancorp worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $354,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 16.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after buying an additional 29,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 159.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 112.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $27.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.86. The firm has a market cap of $132.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.44. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 31.49%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

